Harris, Lewis T.

June 3, 1946 August 14, 2020 Lewis T. Harris, 74, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Oakley Harris; his daughter, Kimberly H. Black; and his brother, James Claytor. Mr. Harris retired from the Roanoke County School System as warehouse supervisor. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sisters, Alverta Steptoe (James Brown) of Roanoke, Va., and Evelyn Stewart of Vinton, Va.; son-in-law, Jason Black of Hampton, Va.; grandchildren, Carrington and Lauryn Black, of Hampton, Va.; and his longtime companion, Christine Murphy. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family funeral will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be held in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
