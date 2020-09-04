HARRISON, Martha R.

September 29, 1930 September 1, 2020 Martha R. Harrison, of Troutville, Virginia, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Virginia Robbins; husband, Howard O. Harrison; and son, Randy Harrison. Martha is survived by her brother, Dane Robbins (Bonnie); sister, Mary K. Argabright; son, Carl (Chip) Harrison; daughter, Susan Buonviri (Rick); and grandchildren, Maleka Pensky (Ian), Randy Buonviri (Kendall), Kristina Buonviri, and Katy Buonviri. Also left to cherish her memory are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Virginia. She met and married her husband of 68 years, Howard, in Roanoke. They raised their three children in the Cave Spring area and moved to Troutville in the early 1980s. Martha was not only a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, but also a loving and loyal friend to many. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family and friends. Martha loved to entertain, travel, and serve in her church. Howard and Martha were reunited on their 69th wedding anniversary in Heaven. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family only celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Bonsack United Methodist Church. Flowers may be sent to Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
