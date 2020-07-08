November 20, 1936 July 6, 2020 Larry Carlton Hartman Sr. of Roanoke County, Virginia, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called home to be with his Heavenly Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1936 to Elbert and Gracie Hartman in the Clearbrook Community. Enlisting in the United States Air Force at age 17 he served both at home and overseas during his four years of service. Upon returning home, Larry, an avid hunter and fisherman, began a long career in construction, retiring as the owner of a successful construction company in 2002 that he passed on to his son. Larry was a lifelong member of Red Hill Baptist Church, serving on the board of directors for many years. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Rosemary (Fleming); his brothers, Mike, Paul, Fred, Pert, and Norris; and sister, Virginia Robertson. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Mae (Bohon) Hartman of the home; a son, Larry Jr. and wife, Kelli; daughters, Tammira and husband, Michael, and Rebecca Anderson; his sisters, Beverly (Wayne) Booth and Patricia Puryear; and his sister-in-law, Judy Bohon; grandchildren, Chris Anderson, Jennifer Pitts, Jamie, Patrick, Camden, and Mary Walters, and Grant and Brookelyn Hartman; great-grandchildren, Noah, Annabella, Cecilia, Tripp, Logan and Aubrey; many nieces and nephews; and a large group of friends and acquaintances acquired through a lifetime of work, farming, friendship and helping others in his community. The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
