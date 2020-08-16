You have permission to edit this article.
HASH, Ruby Rutherford
August 14, 2020 Ruby Rutherford Hash of Salem, Va., was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond H. Hash. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Janet H. Jones; granddaughters, Kim Jones Kirby (Trey) and Michelle Jones Washenberger (Ryan); and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The service will follow at 2 p.m. on Monday with burial in Sherwood Memorial Park. Flowers are appreciated, as well as donations to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

