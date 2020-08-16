Haynes, James Ronald

You have permission to edit this article.
James Ronald Haynes, age 89, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Kentucky, on April 27, 1931, to the late Alfred and Mary Haynes.  He was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hutton Haynes; daughters, Elizabeth Ann Haynes and Christina D. Haynes Turpin; and brothers, Charles, Earl, H.B., and Roy Haynes. He retired from Hercules after 30 plus years of service. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Joey (Theresa) Haynes; grandchildren, Shawn Turpin, Dawn (Dino) Orgetas, Stacy (Andrew) Stull, Derek Turpin, and Hunter Haynes, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Freda (Donnie) Mullins; brother, Wayne (Joyce) Haynes, many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, Wendy, Miranda, Kayla for their excellent care of dad! Graveside services will be conducted Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Highland Memory Gardens, in Dublin, with the Rev. Danny Collins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Monday, at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

