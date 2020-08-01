Herrick Dorsey Riggan July 26, 2020 Dorsey Riggan Herrick, 35, of Ruther Glen, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Arlington Hospital, he was a manager at the Dollar General in Ladysmith and was a member of the Caroline Moose Lodge. Survivors include his wife, Laura Herrick; his parents, Jeff and Debbie Herrick; his four children, Ayden, Conner, Noah and Sawyer Herrick; and two sisters, Maggie Herrick (Stephen) and Kelsey Herrick (Sophia). He was preceded in death by two children, Kennedi and Sebatian Herrick and his paternal grandparents, David and Phyllis Herrick and his maternal grandparents, Everette and Bea Harth. Also survived by his mother-in-law ,Dian Hall; his sisters-in-law, Tina Brooks (Danny) and Jessica Stevens (Timmy) and his brother-in-law, Robert Rankin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green to help with the funeral expenses. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Caroline Moose Lodge, 24385 Rogers Clark Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA. 22546. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
