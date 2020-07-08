July 3, 2020 Garland Gilmer Hess, 82, of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Friends may stop by Oakey's North Chapel from 1 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to pay their respects. The family will not be at the funeral home during this time. The funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To send flowers to the family of Garland Hess, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 9
First Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
1:00PM-5:00PM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.