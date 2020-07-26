Hickerson, Judy Ann

June 28, 1952 July 22, 2020 Judy Ann Hickerson, 68, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., (540)389-5441.
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Hickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.