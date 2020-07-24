HICKS JR., John Clyde

November 30, 1948 July 20, 2020 John Clyde Hicks Jr., 71, of Salem, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Living Well Church of the Nazarine, 4335 W Main St., Salem, Va., from 5 until 8 p.m. Social distancing and face masks will be required per state regulations. Memorial services to honor John's life will be conducted on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Haley Toyota Field, Home of the Salem Red Sox, 1008 Texas St., Salem. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
To plant a tree in memory of John HICKS, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.