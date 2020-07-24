HICKS JR., John Clyde
HICKS JR., John Clyde

November 30, 1948 July 20, 2020 John Clyde Hicks Jr., 71, of Salem, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Living Well Church of the Nazarine, 4335 W Main St., Salem, Va., from 5 until 8 p.m. Social distancing and face masks will be required per state regulations. Memorial services to honor John's life will be conducted on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Haley Toyota Field, Home of the Salem Red Sox, 1008 Texas St., Salem. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

HICKS JR., John Clyde
