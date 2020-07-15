Hilton, Ruby H.

June 25, 2020 Ruby H. Hilton, 81, of Roanoke passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Hilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.