June 22, 1929 August 25, 2020 Lloyd Hodges, 91, of Glade Hill, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Glade Hill, Virginia, on June 22, 1929, to the late Paul Joseph Hodges and Angie Lloyd Hodges. Lloyd started Lloyd Hodges Garage in 1949 and was active in the business until his death. He helped many people and made the most wonderful friends. He was a part of the early years of NASCAR and was a mechanic on the front lines in the Korean War. He was also a member of Mount Ivy Christian Church for over 60 years. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his loving wife, of 50 years, Virginia Fralin Hodges; in-laws, Gordon Fralin (Mabel); brother-in-law, Clarence Fralin; sisters-in-law, Margie Fralin Akers (Ralph) and Marie Fralin Shively (Curtis). Virginia and Lloyd ran the garage together until her death in 2013. They loved to go camping and dance to bluegrass music. Lloyd is survived by his niece, Linda Akers Griffith of Leesburg, Va. and her children, Jessica Perry (Devin), John Griffith, Zach Vest. He is also survived by one nephew, Ricky Wayne Fralin (Sarah) of Goodview, Va.; and his children, Abigail, Eric, Patrick, Olivia, Derrick, Kendrick, Andrick, Maverick; and one special cousin, Judy Reynolds (C.B.). Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Flora Funeral Chapel with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Entombment will follow in the Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and respectfully request that masks be worn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.