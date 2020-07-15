Hodges, Ricky Nelson

July 11, 2020 Ricky Nelson Hodges, age 55, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Gladys Marie Hodges. Surviving are his wife, Amber-Lee Hodges; daughter, Ashlee Hodges (Seth); sons, William Robertson (Sydney), Andrew English-Zwolinski; grandson, Liam Nelson Robertson, "Future Grandson"; sisters, Carolyn Brooks (Jeff), Patricia Hodges and Bonnie Atkins (Randy); brothers, David Hodges and Barry Hodges; several nieces, nephews and special friends. Funeral services will be conducted from Henry Fork Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow in the Hodges-Lynch Family Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.