April 1, 1945 July 7, 2020 Susie Ann Crum Hodges, age 75, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1945, and was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Lucy Crum; husband, Wilson L. Hodges; brothers, Woodrow Wilson Crum, Bobby Lee Crum, Johnnie Crum and Junior Crum; sister, Nancy Hall. Surviving are her sons, Gary Hodges (Connie), Greg Hodges (Angie), Stacey Hodges (Tammatha); daughter, Tracey Dodson (Kevin); stepson, Chris Hodges (Dena); and four grandchildren, Joshua, David, Megan and Jetta Hodges; brothers, Wayne Edward Crum (Betty) and James Crum (Sissy); sister, Darlene Love (Rick); two special friends, Opal Hubbard and Dixie Brown. Funeral services will be conducted at Glade Hill Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with Dr. Wayburn Mosley officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

