HOKE, Donald R.

August 2, 2020 Donald R. Hoke, 60, died on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He graduated from Northside High School in 1978. Don was currently employed by Titus Trucking and previously with Double Envelope for 40 years. He was predeceased by his father, Frank and grandparents, Helen and Raymond Leake. Don was known as 'Hokey Pokey" to his hiking friends and hiked the Appalachian Trail and enjoyed many walks with his mom on the Greenway. Don also loved working on his antique cars and showing them. He had lots of friends too many to name and truly enjoyed their friendships. Don enjoyed watching his favorite baseball, the Washington Nationals with both TV and in person. He took his mom on wonderful excursions to their baseball teams during spring training and enjoyed many hiking excursions. Don is survived by his mother, Rachel; sister, Alice (Mitch) Sandy and Wendy; niece, Courtney (Skylar); nephew, Jason (Ona); and great-nephew, Elias and his girlfriend, Beverly. Due to COVID-19, we are having a private ceremony. Please make donations to Friends of the Blue Ridge and RATC. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.