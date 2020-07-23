Holland, Clara Marie Morgan
May 30, 1933 July 21, 2020 Clara Marie Morgan Holland, age 87, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Runk and Pratt Smith Mountain Lake Senior Living Community, Hardy, Va., where she had resided since August 2013. Graveside services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Franklin Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, Va. with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, Va., (540)334-5151, www.connerbowman.com.

