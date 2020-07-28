HOLLAND, Lewis Elmer

November 26, 1926 July 25, 2020 Lewis Elmer Holland, 93, of Wirtz, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1926, the son of Jube and Dulcie Dillon Holland Altice. Lewis was predeceased by his beloved wife, Bernice Divers Shaon Holland, and her daughter, Patsy Shaon; brothers, John, Dauphus, and Pete; and sisters, Eva Ferguson, Catherine Sink, Annie Wray, Mabel Hairfield, and Alberta Dillon. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. Lewis was employed by N&W Railroad for 45 years. In recent years he liked to travel, watch old western movies, NASCAR, and visiting with friends and family. Lewis was a loving uncle to 32 nieces and nephews, 25 of whom survive. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
