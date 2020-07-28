HOLLAND, Lewis Elmer
0 entries

HOLLAND, Lewis Elmer

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

November 26, 1926 July 25, 2020 Lewis Elmer Holland, 93, of Wirtz, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1926, the son of Jube and Dulcie Dillon Holland Altice. Lewis was predeceased by his beloved wife, Bernice Divers Shaon Holland, and her daughter, Patsy Shaon; brothers, John, Dauphus, and Pete; and sisters, Eva Ferguson, Catherine Sink, Annie Wray, Mabel Hairfield, and Alberta Dillon. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. Lewis was employed by N&W Railroad for 45 years. In recent years he liked to travel, watch old western movies, NASCAR, and visiting with friends and family. Lewis was a loving uncle to 32 nieces and nephews, 25 of whom survive. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

+2 
HOLLAND, Lewis Elmer
+2 
HOLLAND, Lewis Elmer
+2 
HOLLAND, Lewis Elmer
To plant a tree in memory of Lewis HOLLAND as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News