Holliday Jr., Henry Harmon

June 8, 1931 March 26, 2020 Henry Harmon Hunter Holliday Jr., 88, of Salem, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Avon Park, Fla. to the late Henry H. H. Holliday Sr. and Novella Wright Holliday. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Robert, and Thomas Holliday; and sisters, Janice Sullenberger, Marilyn Jones Bray, Sylvia Holliday, and Elaine Hudson. Henry, also known to some as "Hank" Holliday, grew up in Salem, Va., and graduated from Andrew Lewis High School. He joined the Air Force after high school, serving in Korea during the Korean War as a member of the Air Force Band. After his discharge, he returned to Salem and joined the Virginia National Guard 90th Army Band from which he retired after 36 years of service to our Nation. He joined the General Electric Drive Systems Plant in Salem, Va., at its inception in 1955, and retired after 38 dedicated years. His passions in life besides his family were music, gardening, and baking. He played the trombone in the ALHS Band, receiving District, Regional, and State honors. He was selected to play in the Air Force Band, National Guard Band, Kazim Shrine Band, Roanoke, Acca Shrine Band, Richmond, Roanoke, and Ashland Community Bands. He also started and directed the "World Renowned" Henry Holliday Orchestra which played Big Band and Jazz for local dances in the 1960s and 70s. Henry played his trombone into his eighties making around 70 years of music. Henry was a Freemason at Taylor Masonic Lodge 23 and a member of Salem Chapter 161 of the OES. He was a leader and a supporter of the IOJD in Roanoke and Salem. Henry was a Scout Leader for Troop 51 at First United Methodist Church, Salem, Va. and Member of American Legion Post 3, Salem, Va. To his entire family, he was the provider of fresh fruit and vegetables - known for his love of gardening and talent in growing anything. These were the best of times when aunts, uncles, and cousins would come over and help pick the harvest! He continued gardening into his eighties with the help of his son, Hunter. He also enjoyed baking and was famous for his chocolate cheesecakes which were his most sought-after Christmas gift. Henry never met a stranger and was a supportive, understanding father who wanted to be a part of his children's lives even to the point of training for a marathon with his daughter, Mary! He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathryn Adkins Holliday; daughter, Mary Hatmaker and husband, Craig; son, Hunter Holliday and partner, Amy Willis; grandchildren, Laura, Julia, and Ben Hatmaker, Kaitlin Holliday and partner, Jamar Carter, and Garrett Holliday and girlfriend, Genesis Benton; great-grandson, Kash Carter; sister, Rowena Boehling; sisters-in-law, Marie Holliday, Cheri Holliday, and Carol Roberts; brother-in-law, Thomas Hudson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Henry's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home Salem. Dr. John Furman and the Rev. Douglas Osgood will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are highly recommended. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
