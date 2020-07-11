July 30, 1949 July 8, 2020 Sharraine Gearheart Homiak, 70, of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home. Sharraine was born on July 30, 1949, and was the only child of Robert Keister Gearheart and Leda Lorraine Cassell Gearheart. Sharraine was a 1967 graduate of Narrows High School. She worked at Giles County Dept. of Social Services and retired after 40 years of service. She loved going to auctions, collecting depression glass and other antiques. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by one daughter, Roga Jennelle Bryant (Derrick) of Lambsburg; two sons, Scott Russell Homiak of Narrows, Steven Robert Homiak of Brunswick Co.; and four grandchildren, Emily Elise Bryant, Kaylea Rae Homiak, Peyton Homiak and Chase Homiak. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Givens – Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows with the Rev. Doug Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Narrows. The family will receive friends at the Givens-Riffe Funeral Home Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
Homiak, Sharraine Gearheart
