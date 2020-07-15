Horne, William Thomas
July 13, 2020 William Thomas "Billy" Horne, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Billy leaves to cherish his memory one sister, Willia Horne Cooper (Jack); two brothers, Vance M. Horne (Francine), and Lieutenant Colonel Ronald L. Horne, United States Army (Retired); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially his Roanoke Valley family of friends. Please visit Serenity Funeral Home's website for additional information and to send condolences to the family. https://www.serenityfuneralhome.net/ A private Celebration of Life service and burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020. Service will be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: National Kidney Foundation at Support the NKF Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

