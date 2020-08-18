You have permission to edit this article.
Hough Jr., Raymond Franklin
Hough Jr., Raymond Franklin

Raymond Franklin Hough Jr., 100, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son, Salem 540-389-5441.

