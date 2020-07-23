Howell II, Charles "Chuck" Gordon

July 19, 2020 Charles "Chuck" Gordon Howell II, 54, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, a son of Saundra Davis Howell and the late Charles G. Howell and had been an area resident all of his life. He was a self-employed electrician, and enjoyed working on home improvements and fixing things. Chuck enjoyed his life fully. He loved his wife and family so much and took great pleasure in spending time and helping his friends with anything they needed. Chuck loved his only granddaughter Laila and loved doing things with her and for her. His smile was contagious, and he just wanted everyone to be happy. In addition to his mother, Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Lisa B. Howell; two daughters, Emily Howell and Hannah Howell; granddaughter, Laila Howell; two brothers, Robert Howell and Michael Howell and his wife, Michelle; his sister, Deanna H. Powell and husband, Charlie; special cousins, Susan Cox and Nancy Agee; and numerous nieces, nephews and other cousins. The family would like to add special thanks to Joe and Donna Nardone, Tommy Shifflett and George Abbott. A Celebration of Life for Chuck will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Church Alive International, 905 Peter's Creek Rd. NW, Roanoke, Va. Pastor Vannie Harrell will officiate. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
