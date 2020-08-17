HUBBARD, Lois Marie Harkrader

April 2, 1926 August 14, 2020 Lois Marie Harkrader Hubbard of Roanoke, Va., went home to be the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1926 in Bedford County. Lois was preceded in death by her father, George Harkrader; mother, Lillian Campbell Harkrader; four brothers; one sister; and a son, Jerold Hubbard. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, George Hubbard; son, Ronnie Hubbard (Kimberly) of Roanoke; granddaughters, Rachel Austin (Carter) of St. Mary's, Ga., and Karin Hubbard of Roanoke; great-grandchildren, Harper and Grayson Austin, and Sawyer Hubbard; and many more family and friends. Lois retired from Eli Lilly after 22 years of service. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church for more than 50 years but most recently she was a cherished member of Beacon Baptist Church. Lois loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved her family and cherished her granddaughters but most of all she loved the Lord. Lois was loved by everyone she ever met and was the kindest person. Special thanks to the workers at Pheasant Ridge Senior Living, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospice. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Donald Woodard officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
