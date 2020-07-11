HUBBLE, Sue Thompson

March 12, 1947 July 3, 2020 Alma Sue Thompson Hubble, 73, passed away at her home in Dublin on Friday, July 3, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill; stepchildren, Eric Hubble and wife, Laura, and Emily Hubble Mann and husband, Justin; grandchildren, Ryan Mann, and Andrew and Natalie Hubble; her sister, Edith Wayne; her brother, Zebbie Thompson and his wife, Carolyn; brothers-in-law, Bob Hubble, and Tom Hubble and his wife, Addie; sister-in-law, Tammy Hubble; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Zeb and Alma Thompson and her brother-in-law Alvin Wayne. Sue was a graduate of Emory & Henry College, and her vocation in Christian education and church programming began at State Street UMC, Bristol, followed by St. Paul's UMC, Wytheville. She was a life-long member of Dublin United Methodist Church, where she served as Program and Christian Education Director for over 30 years. She served as a founding member of the Learning Circle and the Dublin Backpack Children's Feeding Program and served on numerous community organizations' boards. Susie was a light to which others were drawn, being a beloved friend and mentor to many in the community. She loved life and will be terribly missed by those who loved and knew her. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cheerful Adult Ministry or Dublin Backpack Children's Feeding Program. Please but the ministry/program name in the memo line and send to Dublin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 577 Dublin, VA 24084. The Hubble family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
