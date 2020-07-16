HUDDLESTON, Danny

July 12, 2020 Danny Huddleston, 70, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, and was an avid builder of model airplanes and cars. Danny enjoyed writing, and was awaiting the upcoming publication of his first book. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruth Huddleston; a sister, Cathy Garland; and his mother-in-law, Frances Lawson. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Lois Huddleston; a son, Daniel Stevens (Keri); four daughters, Elisabeth Franco (Dennis), Stacy Huddleston (Jared Howell), Erin Huddleston, and Renee Huddleston; four grandchildren, Liana, Bria, Micah, and Haven; father-in-law, James Lawson; four sisters-in-law and their spouses; a brother-in-law; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, from First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or to Gideon's International. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
