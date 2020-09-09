Huddleston Everette Thomas "Tom" Everette Thomas "Tom" Huddleston, 68, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, A.T. and Rachel Smallwood Huddleston; sister, Kathy Huddleston Shrader; and a great niece, Casey Virginia Cooper. Tom was a 1970 graduate of William Byrd High School A celebration of Tom's life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Mountain View Church, 1121 Miller Lane, Bedford, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.