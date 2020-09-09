 Skip to main content
Huddleston, Everette Thomas "Tom"
Huddleston Everette Thomas "Tom" Everette Thomas "Tom" Huddleston, 68, of Bedford, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, A.T. and Rachel Smallwood Huddleston; sister, Kathy Huddleston Shrader; and a great niece, Casey Virginia Cooper. Tom was a 1970 graduate of William Byrd High School A celebration of Tom's life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Mountain View Church, 1121 Miller Lane, Bedford, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707.

