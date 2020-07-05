July 1, 2020 Willard "Lewis" Hudson, 84, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was a member of Rainbow Forest Baptist Church since 1992, retired from Roanoke City Water Department as Supervisor, and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Lewis loved slot machines, country music, fishing, sports and enjoyed his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Hudson; his parents, Ollie Price and William Hudson; brothers, Willie Hudson, Marvin Hudson, and Butch Hudson; sister, Lova; and daughter, Betty Ayers. Lewis is survived by his daughter, Linda Ayers Brumfield (Robert); sons, Wayne Ayers, and Gary Ayers (Erica); six grandchildren, Kimberly Thacker (Dave), Gregg Brumfield (Tobi), Garrett Brumfield, Patrick Ayers (Tara), Cheryl Ayers, and James Ayers; 13 great-grandchildren, Paxton, Ansley, Tilden, David, Lori, Zachary, Danielle, Olivia, Makenzie, Bailee, Ava, Avri, and Aiden; and five great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Dr. Rick Via, Pastor Mike Grooms and Pastor Kevin Cummings officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To send flowers to the family of Willard Hudson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 6
First Visitation
Monday, July 6, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jul 6
Service
Monday, July 6, 2020
1:00PM
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.