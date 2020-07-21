Hummel, Robert Jensen

July 13, 2020 Robert Jensen Hummel, 85, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He was the husband of Juliana (nee Traut) Hummel, his loving wife of 63 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four sons, Robert (Cynthia nee Weiler), William (Julie nee Yankovich), John (Louise nee Heldring) and Eric (Julie nee Wallace); and grandchildren, Brooke (Yellen), Natalie, Alison, Alexandra, Amy, Claudia, Peter, Matthew, Elise, Christopher, Richard, Patrick and Jack. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Robert John and Thelma (nee Jensen) Hummel. Bob Hummel was a true conservative patriarch: intelligent, stern, direct and generous. His presence will be dearly missed. Please refer to Derrick Funeral Home for more information (derrickfuneralhome.com).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.