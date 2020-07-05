July 3, 2020 Paul L. Humphreys, age 93, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 163 Asbury Church Rd, Rural Retreat, VA 24368. Arrangements by Lindsey Funeral Home.

