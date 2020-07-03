July 1, 2020 With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Helen A. Hungate of Roanoke, Va., our loving and devoted Mother on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She has peacefully left us to be with her beloved Bill, our Father, who passed on August 22, 2008. Helen was in her 93rd year. Helen is the beloved mother of Robin Hungate and Rebecca Gray, both of Roanoke, Va. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Guy and Mattie Austin also of Roanoke, Va. Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Guy Jr. and Johnny Austin of Roanoke, and her sister, Louise Schulze of Florida. She lived a full life as a wonderful Wife, Mother, homemaker, a beloved Aunt and friend. Her career as a library aide for Roanoke County Schools, specifically Roland E. Cook and Hardy Road Elementary (W.E. Cundiff) schools gave her confidence and pride. Helen was a faithful Christian and involved in a variety of church functions. She loved to cook, bake, kept an immaculate house and loved to tend to her garden. Especially her flowers. Helen shared this passion with her own Mother. She was a sweet and kind soul that loved her family and friends deeply and unconditionally. Helen will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Rest peacefully Mama, your Love will always be felt. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The family requests visitors to adhere to the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and masks at all times. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street, SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

