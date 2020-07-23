Hungate, Jane Linkous

October 26, 1937 July 21, 2020 Jane Linkous Hungate, age 82, of Blacksburg, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born in Blacksburg, Va. on October 26, 1937 to the late William and Helen Wall Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Lewis Hungate; sister, Mary Helen Nixon. She retired from Virginia Tech. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Helena and Ted Prindle, Cheryl and Darrel Gyllenband; sons, Terry Hungate, Scott Hungate; grandchildren, Tara, Nick, Brian, Charlie, and Terry Lewis; sister, Kitty Duncan, brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Ann Linkous. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blacksburg Christian Church, 240 Watson Ave, Blacksburg, VA 24060. Services will be private. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
