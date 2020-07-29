Hylton, Edna Rebecca Cox

July 27, 2020 Edna Rebecca Cox Hylton, 87, of Buena Vista, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Hylton; mother, Gladys Newcomb, sons, Roger, Calvin, and Virgil Newcomb; brothers, George Cox, James and Lewis Newcomb; sisters, Dovie Ramsey and Jean Harper. She is survived by her daughters, Violet Cales, Kaye Allen, Tina Brown, Lisa Campbell, Sandy Stevens; sons, Richard Newcomb, Jeffrey Newcomb, and Gerald Newcomb; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Susie Newcomb; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.