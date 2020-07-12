Ingram, MacArthur

July 8, 2020 MacArthur Ingram, 77, of Goodview, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. Family will gather 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park. Friends may view remains on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of MacArthur Ingram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
