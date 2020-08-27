 Skip to main content
Iroler Sr., Roddie Edwin
Iroler Sr., Roddie Edwin

Iroler Sr. Roddie Edwin August 22, 2020 Roddie Edwin Iroler Sr., 92 of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living at Hillsville. Mr. Iroler was born in Carroll County, Va., to the late Charles Dexter and Maude Bowman Iroler. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Frankie Iroler, Sonny Iroler, Irene Horton, Kenneth Iroler, Bill Iroler, and Bob Iroler and Jim Iroler. Mr. Iroler proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an avid golfer and an active member of Blue Ridge Country Club where he enjoyed hanging out with his buddies. Survivors include his wife of 72 years Alease Beamer Iroler; children and spouse, Barry and Barbara Iroler, Eddie and Joyce Iroler, and Patricia and Phillip Jones; sister, Peggy Joan Thomas; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Graveside services with Burial following will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Gladesboro Cemetery with Pastor Jo Ann Bunn and Pastor David Bays officiating. The family will receive friends at Gladesboro Cemetery from 10 until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Gladesboro Lutheran Church. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

