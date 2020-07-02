June 26, 2020 Seawillow Umberger Jackson, age 94, of Wytheville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 26, 2020. The family will receive friends at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be private. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Seawillow Jackson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grubb Funeral Home Chapel
215 South 6th St.
Wytheville, VA 24382
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

