Jeffries Jr., Bernard

October 30, 1952 - August 29, 2020 Bernard "Lynn" Jeffries Jr., age 67, of Clifton Forge, Virginia died on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 30, 1952 in Clifton Forge, Virginia to Bernard L. Jeffries Sr. and Gladys DeVenny Jeffries. He is survived by his parents, Bernard and Gladys Jeffries of Clifton Forge; a sister, Ellen J. Kormann and husband, Joe of Roanoke; a brother, David A. Jeffries and wife, Deborah of Clifton Forge; four nieces and nephews, Matthew Hancock, Stephen Hancock, Mallory Dudley and husband, Oler, and Dylan Jeffries. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Mr. Chris Fisher and Mrs. Susan Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow in Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at Nicely Funeral Home. The family suggest memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Sharon Elementary School Athletics, 100 Sharon School Circle, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.