Jenelle, Allan Jay
Jenelle, Allan Jay

Only $3 for 13 weeks

October 4, 1955 July 27, 2020 Allan Jay Jennelle, 64, of Pembroke, departed this life Monday, July 27, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Born on October 4, 1955, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Elizabeth Williams Johnson and the late Harold Jennelle. Allan was retired from Volvo. He was preceded is death by his father, and brother, Mike Jennelle. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Elizabeth Williams Johnston of Blacksburg; his wife, Gail Croy Jennelle; sons, Jay Jennelle, of Christiansburg, Lucas Jennelle and wife, Lisa, of Crozet, Va., and Shawn Falls and wife, Erica, of Houston, Ohio; daughters, Heather Jennelle of Christiansburg, Taylor Jennelle of Blacksburg, Va., and Brandy Hutchison and her husband, Roy, of Radford, Va.; a brother, Robin Jennelle of Pearisburg; sisters, Theresa Jennelle of Tennessee, and Elaine Kirk and Mark Coleman of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren, Georgia Jennelle, Felix Jennelle, Cory Falls, Caitlyn Martin, Lily Falls, Hailey Hutchison, and Jordyn Hutchison; and a great-granddaughter, Aruna Martin. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, with Father Anthony Senyah officiating. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke are honored to be serving the Jennelle family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com.

