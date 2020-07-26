JENNINGS, Audrey Rose

November 7, 1936 July 22, 2020 Audrey "Sweety" Rose Jennings, 83, of Moneta, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was a longtime member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene Boothe Broughman West and James W. Broughman; siblings, Robert Broughman, Ruby Lovell, Gladys Broughman, Ethel Bishop, Mary Arthur, Homer "Skippy" Broughman; and love of her life, Emery Stowers. Audrey is survived by her son, Anthony Jennings; nieces, Patsy Khaled, Sandra Presley, Carol Atkins, Dreama Herndon, Bonnie Waldron, Bonnie Taylor, Shirley Turlington, Diane Davis and Vicky Hamm; nephews, Jerry Broughman, Danny Flinchum and Jeffrey Broughman; 15 great-nieces and nephews; 35 plus great-great-nieces and nephews; best friends, Millie Boggs, Doreen Imlay, and Chuck Logan; special family, Danny and Wanda Ramsey; and pallbearers, Michael Hamm, Cameron Broughman, Mike Hamm, Matthew Voiles, Tom Lewindowski, Andrew Grisham and Devon Cassell. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Runk & Pratt for their care over the last year. "Sweety" to family, "Rose" to her friends, "Audrey" to a few, was a woman who no matter how many hard knocks life threw at her, she never gave up. The loss of a child, her parents, all of her siblings and 20 years of health problems, she kept going without slowing down. When you met her, the first thing you noticed was her energy. Last summer she started to lose that race with life, but she did not go quietly…until the last few weeks…but we have no doubt that by now she has traveled a few thousand miles in Heaven with her new perfect body. The family requests that visitors adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines for masks and social distancing. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with ministers, Monroe Baldwin, Bill Griggs, and Tony Gray officiating. Music will be provided by Hannuah Bussey. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
2:00PM
627 Hardy Rd
Vinton, Virginia 24179
