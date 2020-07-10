Jennings, Joyce Elaine

July 6, 2020 Joyce Elaine Jennings, 73, of Salem, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 6, 2020. A native of South Carolina, she was the wife of the late Rev. Jimmy Morgan Jennings and the daughter of Clarence Broome and Velma Roach Broome, both deceased. Joyce was an active and loved member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Timothy Scott Jennings and wife, Amanda and Jimmy Jennings and wife, Kandace; her daughter whom she cared for, Melody Jennings; 11 grandchildren; and her sister, Doris Mandera. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angie Case and brother, Roger Broome. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9 until 10 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. by Pastor Roger Counts. Interment will be in Sherwood Memorial Park.
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
10:00AM
1330 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
