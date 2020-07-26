Johns, Cedric

October 9, 1992 July 21, 2020 Cedric D. Johns Jr, 27, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas on October 9, 1992. He was the son of Lori Wade and Cedric (Yvette) Johns of Fort Worth, Texas. Those left to cherish and celebrate his memory are his grandparents, Elaine Carter, Ralph (Rachel) Wade, Linda Bunch, Fort Worth, Texas and Eddie (Linda) Johns of Clarksville, Texas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Asia Wade; other siblings are Ashley Wade, Desiree Wade, Tyler Mitchell, Tiara Johns (Texas), Cameron Johns (Texas) and Chase Johns (Texas); special aunts, Renee Wade and Tamala Johns both of Fort Worth, Texas. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.serenityfuneralhome.net.
