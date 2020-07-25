Johns Jr., Mr. Cedric Deshawn

Mr. Cedric Deshawn Johns Jr., 27, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Cedric Johns, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.