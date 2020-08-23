JOHNSON, Jolene Louise Toth

June 9, 1932 August 18, 2020 Jolene Louise Toth Johnson, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, June 9, 1932. Her parents were Verna Donkocik and Joseph Toth, both of whom predeceased her. She had two brothers, Joseph Toth Jr., who died at age 1, and Dennis Toth, who lives in Roanoke, Virginia. She graduated from Mount Carmel High School. She attended the Mt. Sinai School of Nursing in Philadelphia, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She enlisted as an officer in the Navy Nurse Program in the United States Navy. Over her 23-year military career, she served at duty stations in Philadelphia, Boston, Hawaii, Midway Island, and Key West, Florida. She advanced to the rank of Lieutenant Commander; two ranks shy of the highest rank attainable by a woman at that time. She married Harry I. Johnson Jr., MD, USN (who eventually retired with the rank of Captain), in 1966 in Key West. After her release from active duty, she joined her husband in Roanoke, Virginia. She travelled widely during and after her career, with multiple visits to Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, India, widely through Europe, Egypt, Morocco, Chile, and Argentina. Jolene frequented Santa Marta, Colombia, where she spent most winters over her last four and a half decades. Surviving her are her husband, sons and grandchildren. Her eldest son, Harry I. Johnson III, an attorney, graduated Harvard Law School and served on the National Labor Relations Board of the United States, currently resides in Pacific Palisades, California. Her youngest, Scott J. Johnson, an economist, graduated from the Wharton School of Business, resides in Milton, Massachusetts. She has four grandchildren, Sophia Johnson, Natalia Johnson, Adair Johnson and Julius Johnson. She was a loving and doting mother and grandmother and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son funeral home in Salem, at 305 Roanoke Blvd. A celebration of her life will take place on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home chapel, to be followed by military honors at her burial in Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the USO in honor of Jolene. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
