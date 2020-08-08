Johnson, Lisa Marie

May 29, 1978 March 28, 2020 Lisa Marie Johnson, age 41, of the Roanoke Valley, passed away earlier this year on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Lisa was born in Chula Vista, California on May 29, 1978. She was the first grandchild of Robert and Virginia Johnson. Lisa's greatest accomplishments were her three sons who she loved and supported in everything they did. Her enthusiasm when she talked about their latest endeavors was nothing short of stellar. Her love for and belief in them knew no boundaries. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was beautiful inside and out. Bold with her opinions and advice. And blunt, you always knew where you stood with Lisa whether you wanted to or not. She is survived by her beloved sons, Caleb Daniel Pero, Connor Dylan Pero and Collin Douglas Pero; her parents, Kathleen Paananen of Arizona and Patrick B. Johnson (Shae) of Buchanan; her brother, Steven Johnson (Amy); stepsister, Amanda Knight (Michael); aunts, Lyndall Hoback (Daniel Dec), Kristina Johnson and Jenny Hosaka (Richard), Genevieve Logan (Jim), Nancy Compton (Jim), Toni Reardon and uncle, Michael Reardon (Nancy); former husband, Jesse Pero and his mother, Lori Malzi; many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Virginia Johnson, Stephen Reardon and Pearl Hall; stepfather, Earl Paananen; uncles, Robert (Bobby) Johnson and Dr. Daniel Hoback. A memorial service and celebration of Lisa's life will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Loch Haven Lake at 4 p.m. until dark. The memorial service will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by reception and potluck dinner. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lisa's Hope Fund and will benefit the Roanoke Valley H.O.P.E Initiative.We will post the link on Lisa's facebook page.
