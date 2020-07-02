June 30, 2020 Lorene Thompson Johnson, 86, of Roanoke, received her angel wings on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her children, Linda and Larry. Surviving family includes her daughter-in-law, Linda Moore and her family; and grandchildren, Jessica Pompisini and her family and Tracey Dempsey and her family. A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Ken Nienke officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to a local rescue squad or animal rescue. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

