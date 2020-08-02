JOHNSON, Margaret Ellen

July 26, 2020 Margaret Ellen "Meg" Johnson, 69, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School and continued her education obtaining an Associate Degree from Wheeler School of Fashion and Merchandising. She worked for Good Looks for 36 years. Our beloved Meg had an incredible smile that touched everyone she met. She had a huge heart for all of her family and friends and would go the extra mile for them. Meg was a life-long Lutheran and was baptized and married at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church where she served as a Stephen Minister, providing support to others in need. Meg lived big and put her heart into things she valued – especially her family and friends. She loved parties, people, kitty cats, singing, dancing, and playing cards with her buddies on Sunday afternoons. Meg was a great cook and was known for her Mama's Mac and Cheese. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kirk and June Johnston, and a brother, Steve and Emily Johnston. Surviving to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 years, Erik S. "Rick" Johnson; daughter, Lindy Dalton (Dee Dalton); grandchildren, Cora Dalton and Finley Dalton; sister, Judy Johnston (Curtis Courington); niece and goddaughter, Sunday Sheperd (Ryan Miller); nephew, Hunter Johnson; nephew, Chris and Amanda Johnston; nephew, Ben and Kori Johnston; niece, Stephanie Spaulding; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Blue Ridge Cancer Center, Good Samaritan Hospice, the Palliative Care Team at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and Care Advantage. Special thanks to the "Carriage Hills Crew" and the "Good Looks Girls" for many years of love, support, and friendship. A celebration of Meg's Life will be conducted at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. John's Lutheran Church and to the Democratic Party. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
