JONES, David Ray

December 16, 1947 July 7, 2020 David Ray Jones, 72, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Salem, Virginia on December 16, 1947 to the late Ray T. and Evelyn Carroll Jones. David graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1966 and then attended Virginia Western Community College. He served his country in the United States Navy as a Seabee for four years. Dave worked as a pipefitter for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 40 years. He was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and was named Deacon Emeritus. He also served in the children's department for many years teaching Sunday School and AWANA, where he was known as Mr. Dave and the "Baby Whisperer." He is survived by his high school sweetheart, wife of 52 years, Linda Agner Jones; daughter, Kristie Jones Boone and her husband, Randy; son, Jay Jones and his wife, Heather; five grandchildren, Hunter and Cody Boone, Maddie, Emma and Chloe Jones; mother-in-law, Martha Agner; sister, Judy Jones; sisters-in-law, Nancy Agner Souder (Allen), Cindy Agner McLendon (Jim); and several nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Chuck Stanley, the Rev. Kyle Osborne and the Rev. Jim McLendon officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
