January 9, 1952 June 29, 2020 Douglas Gene Jones, 68, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was a strong, devoted husband and father and enjoyed time with his family. Gene loved history, especially United States history, and was a proud American. He also loved Classical music, hunting and fishing, cooking, John Wayne movies, Star Trek, and his English Springer Spaniels. After graduating from Jefferson High School, Gene was a contract truck driver for Lawrence Transportation and for PJAX Trucking. He was preceded in death by his son, John David Whitney; his parents, Mildred and Douglas Jones; his siblings, Robert Jones and Doris Jones; his in-laws, Audrey and Richard Whitney; and his brother-in-law, Richard Whitney Jr. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 40+ years, Deborah Whitney Jones; granddaughter, Rachel A. Boucher; brothers, Donny Jones (Doris) and Danny Jones (Linda); sisters-in-law, Robin Jones and Rebecca Jamison (Paul); nieces, Brenda Brazauskas (Anthony), Sharon Riddle (Brian), Kathy Hartman (Dale), Kari Whitney, Erin Beckner (Chris), and Allyson Whitney; nephews, Gary Jones and Austin Eells (Lauren); and numerous cousins and other relatives. Special thanks to friends and family and 10MICU for excellent care and support. A Memorial Service will not be held due to Corona Virus issues. Family and friends will convene at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, graveside at Evergreen Cemetery in Roanoke to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
