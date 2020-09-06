JONES, Merle Cook

September 5, 2020 Merle Cook Jones, 82, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mildred Cook, and husband, Lewis Walter Jones. Merle was a faithful church member for many years. She enjoyed reading, crafts, and planting flowers. Surviving are her son, Dennis (Susan) Jones; daughter, Vickie (Robert) White; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) White, Ashley (Dustin) Mullins, Alyssa Jones, Kelly White and Kyle (Emily) White; great-grandchildren, Payton and Piper White, and Gentrie Mullins; siblings, Donald Cook, Ralph (Carol) Cook, Phyllis (Ralph) Petcher, and Jimmy (Lillian) Cook; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret (Jim) Pattison; and numerous other family and friends that she was loved by dearly. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
