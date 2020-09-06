 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JONES, Merle Cook
0 entries

JONES, Merle Cook

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

September 5, 2020 Merle Cook Jones, 82, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Mildred Cook, and husband, Lewis Walter Jones. Merle was a faithful church member for many years. She enjoyed reading, crafts, and planting flowers. Surviving are her son, Dennis (Susan) Jones; daughter, Vickie (Robert) White; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) White, Ashley (Dustin) Mullins, Alyssa Jones, Kelly White and Kyle (Emily) White; great-grandchildren, Payton and Piper White, and Gentrie Mullins; siblings, Donald Cook, Ralph (Carol) Cook, Phyllis (Ralph) Petcher, and Jimmy (Lillian) Cook; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret (Jim) Pattison; and numerous other family and friends that she was loved by dearly. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

+1 
JONES, Merle Cook
+1 
JONES, Merle Cook

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert