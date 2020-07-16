Jones, Tami Michelle

August 6,1975 July 9, 2020 On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Tami passed away at age 44, in Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Tami was born in Roanoke, Va. She is survived by her father, Lowell Jones (Peggy Tanner) Lynchburg, Va.; a sister, Lisa Jones (Terry Parker) Roanoke, Va.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a dear friend, Camille Hughes. She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Osterdorf; parental grandparents, Lorenzo and Bessie Jones; and maternal grandparents, Johnny and Helen Long. Tami was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of your choice in Tami's honor. A private family service will be held at a later date.
