JONESS, William W.

July 14, 2020 Dr. William W. "Bill" Joness of Vinton, Virginia, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Proctor Joness; his father, James Millard Jones; his mother, Willie Maude Sheppard Jones; daughter, Jan Louise Joness Moses; and his son, William Wynn Joness. Bill grew up in the mid-way section of Vinton, Virginia. He attended Roland E. Cook Elementary, William Byrd Jr. and William Byrd High School. Bill served in the United States Marine Corps, as a Corporal, from 1948 to 1952. He went to Davis and Elkins College, Roanoke College, and the Medical College of Virginia where he received a BS in Chemistry and a DDS degree in Dentistry. Bill practiced dentistry on Pollard Street in Vinton from June 1959 to December 7, 2000, when he retired. An active member of the community, Bill ran for Mayor of Vinton in 1966, and served as President of the Vinton Lions Club, as well as hosting the popular Lions Club Variety Show for several years which raised money for charitable causes. Always telling jokes to friends, family, and patients at his office, the role of entertainer came naturally to him, as he loved nothing more than making people smile. With his dental practice firmly established in Vinton by the mid-sixties, Bill decided he needed a hobby, and he began taking flying lessons. Never one to do things halfway, Bill ultimately earned every available license short of a commercial jet license. He was rated for instrument flight, commercial flight, multi-engine flight, and acrobatic flight among other flight ratings. As a certified flight instructor Bill shared his passion for flying with others by teaching at Woodrum Field (now Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport) and at Virginia Western Community college. In 1971 Bill and wife, Betty, embarked on a cross-country flight in a single-engine Cessna aircraft, leaving Roanoke, Virginia and arriving in Los Angeles, California. He was an active member in the Flying Dentists Association, flying his family to events all across the United States. From his time as a football and basketball player in High School, to the end of his life, Bill loved sports and was a tough competitor. As a bowler he rolled 12 successive strikes at the Vinton Bowling alley, coming up one frame short of a perfect game. As a golfer Bill hit a hole in one at the famed Hilton Head golf course in Hilton Head, South Carolina. And as a cyclist, he was active in the early Blue Ridge Bicycle Club, organizing many club events and completing several 100-mile bicycle rides. As Bill grew older, he found new sports to keep him engaged, and participated in Virginia state and regional championships in Horseshoe Pitching and Corn Hole. Bill and Betty had three children, William Wynn Joness of Fort Worth, Texas, Jan Louise Joness Moses, missionary to the Philippines and later of Fort Worth, Texas, and Wayne Scott Joness of Culver City, California. After his first wife, Betty, passed in 1987, Bill was able to find love again with his second wife, Judy Parsons. Married in 1991 in a unique bicycle ride ceremony, together Bill and Judy raised two boys, Jonathan and Seth Parsons. Inspired by Bill's example, Seth became a Medical Doctor and now works as a hospitalist in Erie, Pennsylvania. Bill is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Wayne (Mie) of Culver City, California, Jonathan Parsons of Roanoke, and Dr. Seth Parsons (Julie) of Erie, Pennsylvania; son-in-law, the Rev. Mark Moses of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter-in-law, Eva Pippin Joness of Crowley, Texas; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. Edward and Dorothy Smith of Dublin, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Joy Smith of Dublin, Virginia. Dr. Joness was a member of the First Church of God, Roanoke, Virginia. Many thanks to Carilion Hospice, nurses Nancy, Sam, and René; and neighbor, Bill Wilkinson, who made Bill's final days very comfortable. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the First Church of God in Roanoke with the funeral service beginning at 12 noon. The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook, at the First Church of God - Roanoke Virginia page. The Reverend Dr. Jim Milner and the Reverend Silas Oliver will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Memorials can be made to Camp Christi (Church of God Campgrounds), 4704 Roanoke Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073, where Bill loved to attend camp meetings and where his whole family spent a Christmas vacation there. Or to First Church of God, 5008 Hildebrand Road, Roanoke, VA 24012, towards video and sound equipment. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
