Joyner, Barbara Ann

July 13, 1945 July 10, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, and friend, Barbara Ann Joyner, 74 of Lexington died on Friday, July 10, 2020. Barbara was born on July 13, 1945, in Baltimore, Maryland; she was the daughter of the late William "Mel" Hanna and Evelyn Virginia Souders Hanna and sister of the late Donald "Bruce" Hanna. As a 1967 graduate from Mary Baldwin College, she married her high school sweetheart, James Nurney Joyner Jr. While the two traveled the world as a military family, they raised two children, Virginia "Pebble" West and James "Jamie" Nurney Joyner III. Through over 13 moves, the final one to Lexington in 1996, Barbara made a real home everywhere the family landed. Barbara was an exceptional cook, an avid reader, and member of the same book club for over 20 years. She did the Sunday Washington Post crossword in ink and had a hidden passion for rock and roll. Barbara was an active member of Lexington Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and with the culinary ministries committee, and at the time of her death was leading the church's prayer chain and serving as the Bible Study leader and chairperson of Ruth Circle. Wherever she was, whether at home or on travels, Barbara made everyone feel welcomed and like family. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, James Nurney Joyner Jr.; her children, James Nurney Joyner III and wife, Laura, of Lexington, and Virginia Joyner West and husband, Ken, of Culpeper; and her three grandchildren, Caroline Joyner, and Hanna and Alex West. She was predeceased by her grandson, Thomas Joyner. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Lexington Presbyterian Church or the Rockbridge Regional Library. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
